Canada sees 574 new coronavirus cases as global count approaches 15 million

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada topped 111,600 on Wednesday, as the number of worldwide infections hovered below 15 million.

According to provincial and territorial health officials, 574 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across Canada on Tuesday. Four more people have also died of the virus.

Health officials in Ontario reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and one new death related to the respiratory illness.

Officials said another 92 people have recovered from the virus in the province and that 236,669 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, in Quebec — the province hit hardest by the pandemic — 180 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Tuesday.

The province also recorded one new death.

But health officials said 50,298 people have recovered from coronavirus infections.

Health authorities in Manitoba said 12 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, but that no additional deaths were reported.

So far, 318 people have recovered from coronavirus infections in the province, and 77,551 people have been tested for the respiratory illness.

Saskatchewan saw eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but said no one else had died as a result of the virus.

Health officials said more than 86,670 people have been tested for the virus, and 813 have recovered from infections.

Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 or deaths related to the virus on Tuesday.

In Prince Edward Island, 33 people have recovered from COVID-19 infections and a total of 17,624 people have been tested. The island has seen 36 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in Nova Scotia, 1,003 people have recovered from COVID-19 infections and more than 61,410 people have been tested.

New Brunswick has seen a total of 170 cases of the virus, but health officials said 163 people have recovered from infections.

Since the pandemic began, New Brunswick has reported two deaths related to COVID-19.

The province has tested 49,369 people for the virus.

Alberta health officials reported 141 new infections on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total case count to 9,728.

Health authorities also said two more people had died from the virus.

So far, 8,363 people have recovered from COVID-19 infections, and 598,317 tests for the virus have been conducted.

Health officials in British Columbia reported 29 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday, but said no more deaths had occurred.

The province also recorded one “epidemiologically linked” case, meaning they have not been confirmed by laboratory tests. Seventeen other cases in the province are also “epi-linked.”

A total of 2,873 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province, and 236,600 tests have been conducted.

Health authorities in Newfoundland said one new case of the virus was confirmed on Tuesday.

So far 259 people have recovered from COVID-19 infections, and 22,461 people have been tested.

The Northwest Territories did not see any new cases of the virus on Tuesday.

Five people in the territory have recovered from COVID-19, and more than 3,000 people have been tested for the virus.

Yukon health officials did not report any new cases of the virus or any new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. So far, the territory has seen a total of 13 infections.

Health authorities have tested 1,435 people for the novel coronavirus, and 11 people have recovered from infections.

Meanwhile, Nunavut still has yet to see a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Global cases hover below 15 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases across the globe hovered below 15 million Tuesday evening.

According to a tally from John’s Hopkins University, by 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the virus had infected more than 14,835,000 people around the world.

So far, the virus has claimed 613,879 lives globally.

The United States remained the epicentre of the pandemic on Tuesday, with 3,891,893 confirmed cases of COVID-19.