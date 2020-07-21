Large fuel spill on Highway 7 follows multi-vehicle collision east of Peterborough

No one was injured after two transport trucks and a car were involved in a collision just east of Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 7 at Highway 28 at the city’s boundary and Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.
Peterborough County OPP on scene confirmed two transport trucks and the car were involved. No injuries were reported.
Township firefighters worked to clean up a large amount of fuel from the roadway.
Peterborough County OPP closed one lane and are investigating the cause of the collision.
