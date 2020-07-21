Menu

Traffic

Large fuel spill on Highway 7 follows multi-vehicle collision east of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Large fuel spill following collision on Hwy. 7 in Peterborough
WATCH: Two transport trucks and a car were involved in a crash on Highway 7 at Highway 28 in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

No one was injured after two transport trucks and a car were involved in a collision just east of Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 7 at Highway 28 at the city’s boundary and Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Read more: 1 of 2 victims airlifted in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township collision dies: OPP

Peterborough County OPP on scene confirmed two transport trucks and the car were involved. No injuries were reported.

Township firefighters worked to clean up a large amount of fuel from the roadway.

Peterborough County OPP closed one lane and are investigating the cause of the collision.

