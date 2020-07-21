1 of 2 victims airlifted in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township collision dies: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP say one of the victims in a collision southeast of Peterborough on Friday morning has died.

The collision between two pickup trucks occurred around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Keene Road and Base Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, according to police. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

Read more: 2 airlifted with serious injuries following collision south of Peterborough

OPP say one of the trucks was a township vehicle. According to police, it was travelling southbound on Keene Road when it collided with a pickup truck travelling eastbound on Base Line.

Two victims from the pickup truck were airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the township truck was taken to an area hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday morning, OPP said the driver of the eastbound truck died as a result of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Stephen Butler, 45, of the City of Kawartha Lakes in the former Emily Township.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, OPP said.

1:59 10 injured — 1 seriously — following 3-vehicle collision just east of Lindsay, Ont.: police 10 injured — 1 seriously — following 3-vehicle collision just east of Lindsay, Ont.: police