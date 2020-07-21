Impaired driver travelling nearly 200 km/h in Napanee, OPP say

Lennox and Addington OPP have charged a Whitby man for allegedly going twice the speed limit while allegedly driving drunk on Highway 401.
OPP say officers noted a vehicle speeding on the highway through Napanee around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening. Police say the vehicle was travelling nearly 200 km/h.
When the vehicle was stopped, police say the driver showed signs of impairment.
After taking breath samples, OPP charged 40-year-old Matthew MacIsaac with impaired driving, driving while over the legal blood alcohol limit, driving with alcohol readily available and stunt driving.
His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.
MacIsaac is scheduled to appear in a Napanee court on Sept. 22, according to OPP.
