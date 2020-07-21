Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driver travelling nearly 200 km/h in Napanee, OPP say

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
OPP say a Whitby man was impaired while speeding on Highway 401 in Napanee.
OPP say a Whitby man was impaired while speeding on Highway 401 in Napanee. Global News

Lennox and Addington OPP have charged a Whitby man for allegedly going twice the speed limit while allegedly driving drunk on Highway 401.

OPP say officers noted a vehicle speeding on the highway through Napanee around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening. Police say the vehicle was travelling nearly 200 km/h.

Read more: 10 charged with stunt driving on Hwy 401 in Northumberland County

When the vehicle was stopped, police say the driver showed signs of impairment.

Trending Stories

After taking breath samples, OPP charged 40-year-old Matthew MacIsaac with impaired driving, driving while over the legal blood alcohol limit, driving with alcohol readily available and stunt driving.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

MacIsaac is scheduled to appear in a Napanee court on Sept. 22, according to OPP.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPImpaired DrivingDrunk Drivinghighway 401Stunt driving401Napanee OPPLennox and Addington OPPdrunk driving napaneedrunk driving OPPNapanee opp drunk drivingstunt driving highway 401
Flyers
More weekly flyers