10 charged with stunt driving on Hwy 401 in Northumberland County

Ten people face stunt driving charges following weekend patrols of Highway 401 in Northumberland County.

According to Northumberland OPP, between 8 a.m. Friday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers charged 10 drivers who were clocked travelling 50 km/h over the posted speed limit of 100 km/h along the highway corridor between Port Hope and Brighton, Ont.

Among the traffic stops were two vehicles with diplomatic plates which both were clocked at 158 km/h Friday morning.

In total, the drivers ranged in age between 27 to 68 years old and were travelling at speeds ranging from 157 km/h to 167 km/h, OPP reported.

Each driver was charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act and had their driver’s licence suspended for seven days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

Each driver has a court appearance in Cobourg in September, OPP stated Monday.

Names of the accused were not released.

