Crime

10 charged with stunt driving on Hwy 401 in Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 12:09 pm
Two vehicles with diplomatic plates pulled over for stunt driving in Northumberland County
WATCH: Among the 10 drivers charged with stunt driving were two vehicles with diplomatic licence plates.

Ten people face stunt driving charges following weekend patrols of Highway 401 in Northumberland County.

According to Northumberland OPP, between 8 a.m. Friday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers charged 10 drivers who were clocked travelling 50 km/h over the posted speed limit of 100 km/h along the highway corridor between Port Hope and Brighton, Ont.

Read more: 6 drivers charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 401 in Northumberland County: OPP

Among the traffic stops were two vehicles with diplomatic plates which both were clocked at 158 km/h Friday morning.

In total, the drivers ranged in age between 27 to 68 years old and were travelling at speeds ranging from 157 km/h to 167 km/h, OPP reported.

Each driver was charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act and had their driver’s licence suspended for seven days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

Each driver has a court appearance in Cobourg in September, OPP stated Monday.

Names of the accused were not released.

Shocking video emerges of stunt driving incident in Mississauga
Shocking video emerges of stunt driving incident in Mississauga
