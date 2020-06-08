6 drivers charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 401 in Northumberland County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Six drivers face stunt driving charges following patrols of Highway 401 in Northumberland County on the weekend.

According to Northumberland OPP, from 1:30 p.m. Saturday to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers charged six drivers who were allegedly travelling 50 km/h over the 100 km/h speed limit in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 in the Municipality of Port Hope.

Specific details were not provided. OPP said the incidents involved speeds ranging from 157 km/h to 175 km/h. The drivers ranged in age from 18 to 66 years old.

“All six drivers were from urban areas located west of Port Hope,” OPP stated Monday.

Each driver received a seven-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicles they were operating were towed and impounded for seven days. They are scheduled to appear in Cobourg court on July 22.

Also on Saturday in Peterborough County, a 24-year-old driver from Havelock was charged with stunt driving on County Road 46 in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.

OPP allege the driver was travelling 180 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

The driver, whose name was not released, was charged with stunt driving and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 15.