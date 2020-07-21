Guelph reports 2 new coronavirus cases as active cases rise to 15

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit says there are 15 active cases of COVID-19 in the city, but there is no one being treated in hospital.

The latest numbers, released through an online portal on Tuesday, show two new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 231.

The portal also shows one more person has recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

In total, 205 people have recovered, but 11 people have died. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday.

There are three active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph, including two at the Village of Riverside Glen on Woodlawn Road — one in the long-term care unit and one in the retirement section.

Both were declared on July 17 after eight staff members tested positive for the virus during routine screening.

The Elliott Community on Metcalfe Street remains under an outbreak after a staff member tested positive. No other cases have been reported at the facility since July 10.

Two new cases were reported in Wellington County on Tuesday, bringing the total cases to 87. That includes 79 resolved cases, two fatal cases and six active cases.

Ontario reported 203 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 37,942. It’s the largest increase over a 24-hour period in three weeks.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,753, as one new death was reported.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

