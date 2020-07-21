Masks now mandatory across GO Transit’s regional transit system

Send this page to someone via email

The company that operates GO Transit says face masks are mandatory across the regional transit system starting today.

Metrolinx says passengers will now be required to wear masks when using either GO Transit or the UP Express shuttle that carries passengers between Toronto’s Union Station and the Pearson International Airport.

Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says face coverings will be required in all stations, platforms and vehicles.

She says masks have been compulsory for Metrolinx staff for some time, but the new rules for passengers are meant to offer an additional layer of protection against COVID-19.

Aikins says the new rules won’t apply to children under the age of two or passengers with pre-existing medical conditions that make it difficult to wear masks.

The new rules across GO Transit, a rail and bus network covering much of southern Ontario, take effect weeks after similar regulations came into place across the Toronto and Ottawa transit services.

