Coronavirus: Face masks or coverings to become mandatory on GO Transit, UP Express

Send this page to someone via email

Metrolinx has announced it will be enacting a policy requiring face masks or coverings to be worn while using GO Transit or UP Express amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to an update posted by Metrolinx on Friday, the mandatory policy will come into effect on Tuesday.

“For the safety of fellow riders and transit staff, it’s the right thing to do to help fight the spread of COVID-19,” the update said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Face masks or coverings now mandatory on TTC

A spokesperson for the transit organization told Global News face masks or coverings will be required while riding on GO Transit and UP Express trains and buses as well as while at stations, including while standing on bus and train platforms (considered under the policy to be a part of the stations) and in stations.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials acknowledged some riders can’t wear face masks or coverings “due to pre-existing conditions,” but asked “everyone to understand those situations” and said customers without a face covering won’t be “left behind.”

READ MORE: Public transit will not be ‘business as usual’ after reopening

Metrolinx joins several other transit agencies in the Greater Toronto Area, such as the TTC, Brampton Transit, MiWay in Mississauga, the HSR in Hamilton, York Regional Transit and Barrie Transit, in enacting mask protocols for riders.

Meanwhile, the transit organization said it has been working to install plastic dividers between train and bus seats as well as putting out hand sanitizer dispensers and increasing cleaning.

Also, the statement added that service levels are being reviewed as ridership changes.