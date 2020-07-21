Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto ‘chair girl’ sentenced to $2K fine, probation, community service

By Jessica Patton Global News
Drake releases updated version of ‘War’ music video without ‘Chair Girl’
WATCH ABOVE: (Dec. 2019) Canadian rapper Drake has released a new version of his music video for 'War,' removing the cameo by Marcella Zoia, also known as "Chair Girl," after controversy. Zoia threw a chair over a 45th-floor balcony in Toronto, which narrowly missed a busy highway.

A Toronto woman known as “chair girl” has been sentenced to a $2000 fine, two years of probation and 150 hours of community service after pleading guilty to throwing a chair off a downtown highrise balcony in February 2019.

Marcella Zoia will not face any jail time and will not have a social media ban.

The now-infamous viral video showed Zoia hurling a steel and wood chair off a balcony in the early morning where it narrowly missed the Gardiner Expressway before crashing to the ground below.

Prosecutors had argued that the 20-year-old should spend months in prison, receive counselling and be banned from social media.

Read more: Toronto chair thrower ‘lucky she didn’t kill someone,’ prosecutor says

However, Zoia’s lawyer Greg Leslie argued no jail time was necessary, stating her decision to hurl the chair over the 45th-floor balcony was due to alcohol and peer pressure.

Story continues below advertisement

Zoia pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life.

No injuries were reported but in an agreed statement of facts heard earlier, surveillance footage from the condo building showed there were several people walking through the area at the time of the incident, including a woman with a child in a stroller.

READ MORE: Sentencing hearing for ‘Chair Girl’ delayed to February

The incident sparked outrage outline when it was posted in February, leading to criticism from the city’s mayor and a police request for the public’s help in identifying the woman.

Trending Stories

Zoia surrendered to police a short time later.

Leslie called Tuesday’s sentence “abundantly fair” and said Zoia is working to turn her life around.

With files from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeMarcella ZoiaChair GirlToronto CourtsChair Girl sentencingchair girl TorontoGreg LeslieMarcella Zoia sentencingMarcella Zoia chair girl
Flyers
More weekly flyers