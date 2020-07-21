Crews working to remove tour bus involved in fatal Jasper rollover

Three days after three people were killed in a tour bus rollover on the Columbia Icefield in Jasper National Park, crews are working to remove the rolled vehicle from the site.
Emergency crews were called around 1 p.m. on Saturday to a report that one of Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit’s vehicles that transports people onto the Athabasca Icefield had rolled.
Twenty-seven people were on board. Three were killed and, on last update from police on Monday, four people remained in critical but stable condition as of Sunday night. One person was in serious but stable condition, RCMP said.
On Monday night, crews were able to get the vehicle — called an Ice Explorer — upright. They left the vehicle upright overnight and arrived back on scene around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
One of the challenges the crew is facing is to get the vehicle up the steepest part of the road to the glacier.
A Global News crew on site says crews spent Tuesday morning milling around the vehicle while a flatbed trailer waits near the entrance to the icefield.
RCMP are working to ensure the vehicle stays as unaffected by removal as possible because it will be a key part of the investigation into the cause of the accident.
Police will cover the vehicle with tarps once it is loaded onto the truck before towing it away for further instruction.
Witnesses had reported possibly seeing a rockslide right before the vehicle flipped on Saturday afternoon, but RCMP said the collision reconstructionist on scene reported no signs of a rockslide in the area.
Global News confirmed the identify of one of the victims who died on Monday.
Family said 24-year-old Dionne Durocher was killed in the crash.
RCMP said they won’t be releasing the identities of the victims, but said the three were a 24-year-old woman from Canoe Narrows, Sask., a 28-year-old woman from Edmonton and a 58-year-old male from India.
There is still no word on what may have caused the vehicle to roll.
