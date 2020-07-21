Crews working to remove tour bus involved in fatal Jasper rollover

Send this page to someone via email

Three days after three people were killed in a tour bus rollover on the Columbia Icefield in Jasper National Park, crews are working to remove the rolled vehicle from the site.

Emergency crews were called around 1 p.m. on Saturday to a report that one of Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit’s vehicles that transports people onto the Athabasca Icefield had rolled.

Twenty-seven people were on board. Three were killed and, on last update from police on Monday, four people remained in critical but stable condition as of Sunday night. One person was in serious but stable condition, RCMP said.

On Monday night, crews were able to get the vehicle — called an Ice Explorer — upright. They left the vehicle upright overnight and arrived back on scene around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

1:46 Investigation into deadly sightseeing bus rollover at Columbia Icefields near Jasper Investigation into deadly sightseeing bus rollover at Columbia Icefields near Jasper

One of the challenges the crew is facing is to get the vehicle up the steepest part of the road to the glacier.

A Global News crew on site says crews spent Tuesday morning milling around the vehicle while a flatbed trailer waits near the entrance to the icefield.

RCMP are working to ensure the vehicle stays as unaffected by removal as possible because it will be a key part of the investigation into the cause of the accident.

Police will cover the vehicle with tarps once it is loaded onto the truck before towing it away for further instruction.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation into a fatal tour bus rollover continued at the Columbia Icefield in Alberta Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Adam Toy, Global News

Witnesses had reported possibly seeing a rockslide right before the vehicle flipped on Saturday afternoon, but RCMP said the collision reconstructionist on scene reported no signs of a rockslide in the area.

Global News confirmed the identify of one of the victims who died on Monday.

Read more: 1 victim of Jasper tour bus rollover identified as northern Saskatchewan woman

Family said 24-year-old Dionne Durocher was killed in the crash.

RCMP said they won’t be releasing the identities of the victims, but said the three were a 24-year-old woman from Canoe Narrows, Sask., a 28-year-old woman from Edmonton and a 58-year-old male from India.

1:06 1 victim of Jasper icefield tour bus rollover identified as northern Saskatchewan woman 1 victim of Jasper icefield tour bus rollover identified as northern Saskatchewan woman

There is still no word on what may have caused the vehicle to roll.

Story continues below advertisement