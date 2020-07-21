43 new coronavirus cases in Ottawa on Tuesday, provincial data says

Send this page to someone via email

The novel coronavirus continues to surge in Ottawa with 43 new cases identified via provincial data Tuesday morning.

Ontario’s COVID-19 dashboard reports there have been 2,287 total cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Ottawa as of Tuesday.

Ottawa’s latest figures represent more than 20 per cent of all new coronavirus cases added to the provincial database in the past 24 hours, with 203 cases identified in Ontario on Tuesday.

The provincial data shows there are now 157 active cases of the COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The city’s death toll related to the virus remains unchanged at 263.

Ottawa Public Health’s daily report on the novel coronavirus, with more segmented data based on age and outbreaks in local institutions, is due out later this afternoon.

Ottawa is in the midst of a surge in coronavirus cases, with double-digit increases in the city for the past four days. The city hasn’t seen single-day jumps of this magnitude since May.

Dr. Brent Moloughney, Ottawa’s associate medical officer of health, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that a number of new cases are linked to youth.

He urged Ottawa residents to continue socializing with care, lest the city risk taking a step back in its reopening plans.

“It has been more than a month since we entered Stage 2 so it is not surprising that we are seeing an increase of cases,” he said.

“What is striking about this data is that these cases are not linked to reopenings, but rather higher risk activities: indoor gatherings where people are not practicing physical distancing, gatherings with people outside their social circle or in some cases people going to work when they have symptoms.”

