Crime

Emergency alert issued as police continue search for man after officer stabbed in Bridgewater, N.S.

By Alexander Quon & Graeme Benjamin Global News
Police search for a suspect after an officer was stabbed at the Bridgewater Hotel on High Street in Bridgewater, N.S., on July 21, 2020.
Police search for a suspect after an officer was stabbed at the Bridgewater Hotel on High Street in Bridgewater, N.S., on July 21, 2020. Graeme Benjamin/Global News

Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are continuing their search for a suspect after a police officer was stabbed in the neck on Monday.

The officer was sent to hospital with what are described as serious injuries.

Read more: Elderly woman’s death in Dartmouth deemed a homicide

Nova Scotia activated its emergency alert service on Tuesday morning, warning that the man remains at large and that the weapon used in the attack has not been recovered.

The incident began at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday when police say officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at the Bridgewater Hotel on High Street in Bridgewater, a town 104 kilometres southwest of Halifax.

Once inside, the man allegedly attacked police with an “edged weapon,” striking an officer in the neck.

The man immediately fled the area on foot, according to police.

A woman who had received minor injuries before officers arrived received treatment and was released from hospital, police say.

The police officer remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect is six feet two inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes and is wearing black shorts but no shirt or shoes.

The weapon has reportedly not been recovered, and in an emergency alert issued at 6:30 a.m., police say he was last seen in the wooded areas and backyards near the south edge of the town “four hours ago.”

He is wanted for attempted murder and assault.

Bridgewater police and RCMP have been actively searching for the man and have set up a perimeter.

Read more: No injuries reported after shots fired in North Preston

A police service dog is at the scene.

Police are asking residents to remain in their homes and call the police if they see or hear anything suspicious.

