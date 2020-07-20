Menu

Young boy seriously injured after being struck by ‘slow-moving’ vehicle in Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Emergency crews were called to the Leaside Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard area at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to the Leaside Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard area at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday. Global News

A five-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a “slow-moving” vehicle, Toronto paramedics and police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Leaside Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard, near Millwood Road, at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

A Toronto Police spokesperson said the circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear. However, the driver remained at the scene.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the boy was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
