Young boy seriously injured after being struck by ‘slow-moving’ vehicle in Toronto

A five-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a “slow-moving” vehicle, Toronto paramedics and police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Leaside Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard, near Millwood Road, at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

A Toronto Police spokesperson said the circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear. However, the driver remained at the scene.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the boy was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

COLLISION:

Leaside Park Dr & Overlea Blvd

– reports of child struck by vehicle

– police o/s

– @TorontoMedics o/s, advised serious leg injury, transporting to hospital

– driver/vehicle remained o/s

– @TrafficServices investigating

– no road closures

– expect delays#GO1350923

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 21, 2020

