Dog makes 91-km journey to old home, 2 years after family moved

A Kansas dog went missing, only to show up 91 kilometres away from home — at her family’s old house they moved out of two years earlier.

Cleo turned up at her family’s former Missouri home just a few days after disappearing, the Associated Press reports. The long journey, for a dog, would’ve required her to cross one river.

Colton Michael found the four-year-old Labrador retriever-border collie mix on his front porch in Lawson, around 48 kilometres northeast of Kansas City.

“My wife and I had just gotten home from work,” Michael told CNN. “Cleo was laying on the front porch at the front door, just laying there, waiting for somebody it seemed like.”

Michael, who’s lived in the home for nearly two years, said she wouldn’t let anyone near her at first.

“She finds her way home, and there’s some strangers living in it,” he told KMBC-TV. “That would be scary for anybody.”

After building trust with the dog, Michael had her checked for a microchip. They found that her owner’s name was the same as their home’s former owner.

They took to Facebook, searched the name and found that the family had posted that their dog went missing, CNN reports.

Cleo’s family couldn’t believe their ears when Michael called saying she’d turned up.

“It’s the most bizarre story,” Cleo’s owner Drew, whose last name wasn’t revealed, told the network. “Really, she’s everything to us and to my mother.”

“It just feels really good to be reunited with her.”

As for Cleo’s journey, that will remain a mystery.

