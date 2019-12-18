Touching video shows dog finally adopted after 500 days in shelter

Send this page to someone via email

After 500 days in a shelter, one lucky pooch has received its Christmas wish: a forever home.

Bonita the dog is officially internet famous after a video of her leaving the shelter with her new owner was shared by the Niagara Falls SPCA.

In just five days, the video already has five million views.

In the footage, the adorable pup can be seen jumping up on employees of the Niagara Falls, N.Y., shelter, who throw what appears to be confetti in the air to celebrate.

The dog’s Instagram account bio reads: “Bonita spent 500 days at the Niagara County SPCA. On Dec 12th 2019 she got an early present. She now has a loving home and a new Dad.”

In one of the recent posts shared to the page @bonita_rk, the dog can be seen sitting upright in the passenger seat, staring out the windshield.

“Car ride with daddy,” the caption reads. “She got shotgun.”

The sweet homecoming video has captured the hearts of Facebook users worldwide. It has received more than 115,000 reactions and nearly 9,000 comments along with 52,000 shares.

“Bonita is home and couldn’t be happier!” Ray Kinz, her new owner, commented underneath the video. “Thank you Niagara County SPCA for taking such good care of her.”

Kinz also shared another photo in the comments of himself and Bonita sleeping in bed.

“Bonita had a great first night at home,” he wrote. “She chose the big bed.”

Many other dog parents took to the comments section to share their own journeys with their rescue pups, posting pictures of their canine friends.

This is one holiday feel-good story that’ll keep on giving.

