Crime

Nova Scotia police watchdog charges RCMP officer with child pornography

By Alexander Quon Global News
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has charged an RCMP officer with child pornography offences.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) said it was contacted on March 3, 2020, by the RMCP regarding an investigation they were conducting in relation to the possession of child pornography.

Read more: RCMP charge Nova Scotia man with long list of child porn, firearms offences

The watchdog commenced its investigation into the incident on March 11, when additional information — which SiRT does not detail — became available.

Const. Jeffrey Hirsch of the Southwest Nova District RCMP is now facing six charges, including possession and distribution of child pornography.

A detailed breakdown of charges was not immediately available.

Loon Lake man sentenced for child pornography, child luring
Loon Lake man sentenced for child pornography, child luring

Hirsch is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Aug. 12, 2020.

RCMP have confirmed that Hirsch is currently suspended with pay.

Nova Scotia’s Police Act requires the director of SiRT to file a public report summarizing the result of the investigation within three months of its completion.

