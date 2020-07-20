Valour FC names midfielders Carreiro and Fordyce as new captains of Winnipeg team

Send this page to someone via email

Valour FC has named its captains for the 2020 Canadian Premier League soccer season.

The team, which has seen its sophomore season in Winnipeg delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday that midfielders Dylan Carreiro and Daryl Fordyce will be wearing the captains’ armbands.

Carreiro, 25, already has a notable place in the squad’s history books as the first Manitoban to score for the hometown team. He also scored the game-winner in Valour’s first-ever match in May of last year.

Fordyce, on the other hand, is a new addition to the team. He spent last season in Ireland with Silgo Rovers, in that country’s Premier Division.

The 33-year-old has previous experience playing in Canada and the U.S., as well as at home in Northern Ireland, whose national team he represented as an under-19 and under-21 player.

The two players follow previous Valour captains Jordan Murrell and Skylar Thomas, both of whom moved on from the Canadian league to teams in the USL Championship.

