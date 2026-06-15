Winnipeg Jets sign Walker Duehr to 2-year contract extension

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Just a day after the Stanley Cup was presented, the Winnipeg Jets completed their second player signing of the off-season.

The Jets signed forward Walker Duehr to a two-year contract extension on Monday. It’s a two-way contract that will pay him $875,000 per season if he’s in the National Hockey League.

The 28-year-old appeared in just three games with the parent club last season, while spending most of the campaign in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose.

He was held pointless with the Jets, but was second on the Moose with 17 goals, while also adding 17 assists in 62 AHL regular season games. He had another goal and two assists in seven contests in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

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Duehr has suited up for a total of 95 career NHL games, also playing for the Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks. He has 11 NHL goals with 10 assists.

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Duehr is the second player to re-sign since the end of the regular season with Cole Koepke also returning to the Jets on a new two-year contract.

The Jets have eight players in the organization set to hit the open market as unrestricted free agents next month with Jonathan Toews, Gustav Nyquist, Colin Miller, Ville Heinola, Jacob Bryson, Eric Comrie, Phillip Di Giuseppe and Mason Shaw all on expiring contracts.