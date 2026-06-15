Maple Leafs sign Koblar to entry-level contract

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TORONTO – The Toronto Maple have signed forward Tinus Luc Koblar to a three-year entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Monday.

The 18-year-old had eight goals and six assists in 47 games with Swedish Hockey League club Leksands IF last season.

Koblar, who was born in Kranj, Slovenia, and grew up in Norway, was selected by Toronto in the second round (64th overall) of the 2025 NHL draft.

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He represented Norway at the 2026 world junior championship, where he had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in five games

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He was then part of Norway’s surprising team that beat Canada 3-2 in overtime in the bronze-medal game of the 2026 world championship in Switzerland. He scored six goals and added three assists in 10 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2026.