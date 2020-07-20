Hamilton man charged after passenger plane makes emergency landing in Thunder Bay

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man has been charged after a Swoop Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Thunder Bay, Ont., following a disturbance Sunday evening, local police say.

During the flight, which was originally destined from Edmonton to Hamilton, a smoke alarm was triggered from the plane’s restroom, according to Thunder Bay police.

Police say as the flight crew responded to the alarm, they saw a 47-year-old man leaving the lavatory and returning to his seat. According to officers, flight attendants also found evidence that the man had been smoking in the restroom.

Police say the man insulted and swore at the flight crew, and despite numerous requests for the man to stop, the behaviour reportedly continued.

Swoop’s pilot was eventually forced to divert the plane to Thunder Bay, where the man was subsequently taken into custody so the flight could continue to Hamilton, officers added.

A 47-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with mischief over $5,000, smoking onboard an aircraft and causing a disturbance while flying. He is expected to appear in Thunder Bay bail court on Monday.

Global News has reached out to Swoop Airlines for comment.