Health

Flight to Jamaica forced to return to Toronto after passenger makes false coronavirus claim

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2020 10:09 am
Updated February 4, 2020 10:29 am
A WestJet plane taxis at the airport Wednesday June 26, 2019.
A WestJet plane taxis at the airport Wednesday June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

TORONTO – A WestJet flight from Toronto to Jamaica was forced to turn back after the airline says a passenger made an “unfounded claim regarding coronavirus.”

The airline says in a statement that 243 passengers aboard flight 2702 were on their way to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on Monday when the flight was disrupted by an “unruly guest.”

It says the plane returned to Toronto, where law enforcement and paramedics were waiting.

WestJet says that “out of an abundance of caution,” the flight crew followed all protocols for infectious disease on board.

Canadians in China advised to prepare for evacuation this week as coronavirus spreads

The airline says flights 2702 and 2703 were cancelled as a result of the incident, but two additional flights were scheduled this morning to make up for it – one leaving Toronto and one returning from Montego Bay.



The company declined to comment further on the incident, citing the police investigation.

Peel Regional Police said they arrested a 29-year-old man from Thornhill on Monday just after 2 p.m. in connection with the incident. He has been charged with mischief and has a court appearance scheduled for March 9. His name has not been publicly released.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
