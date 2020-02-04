Flight to Jamaica forced to return to Toronto after passenger makes false coronavirus claim

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – A WestJet flight from Toronto to Jamaica was forced to turn back after the airline says a passenger made an “unfounded claim regarding coronavirus.”

The airline says in a statement that 243 passengers aboard flight 2702 were on their way to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on Monday when the flight was disrupted by an “unruly guest.”

It says the plane returned to Toronto, where law enforcement and paramedics were waiting.

WestJet says that “out of an abundance of caution,” the flight crew followed all protocols for infectious disease on board.

The airline says flights 2702 and 2703 were cancelled as a result of the incident, but two additional flights were scheduled this morning to make up for it – one leaving Toronto and one returning from Montego Bay.

The company declined to comment further on the incident, citing the police investigation.

Peel Regional Police said they arrested a 29-year-old man from Thornhill on Monday just after 2 p.m. in connection with the incident. He has been charged with mischief and has a court appearance scheduled for March 9. His name has not been publicly released.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues.