Pub and restaurant in Kelowna, B.C., close temporarily after workers test positive for COVID-19

Staff at a pub in downtown Kelowna, B.C., and a restaurant at a golf course say they have temporarily closed after an employee at each establishment tested positive for COVID-19.

The Train Station Pub on Ellis Street said in a social media post the last day the employee worked was Tuesday, July 14.

The business was informed of the test results on Sunday, and says it has reached out to the Interior Health Authority for further direction.

In the meantime, the popular pub temporarily shuttered on Sunday evening to “regroup.”

Global Okanagan has reached out to pub management and Interior Health for further information.

The Tower Ranch Golf Club also confirmed its restaurant is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive.

Acting general manager James Cronk said the staff member last worked on Wednesday, July 15, serving beverages to golfers on the course.

The employee was wearing gloves, but was not wearing a mask because she was working outside, he said.

“I think like everyone, we are doing everything we can to stop the curve, and closing down was our immediate decision. Now we are deep-cleaning the restaurant and asking all the staff to get tested before coming back to work, although that is not an easy thing to do if you do not have symptoms,” Cronk said, adding that the course itself will remain open.

Meanwhile, Rustic Reel Brewing Company, also in Kelowna, and Poplar Grove Winery near Penticton have closed in recent days because of coronavirus concerns.

The Okanagan has recorded a spike in cases in the wake of B.C. entering Phase 3 of its economic reopening plan on June 24, allowing recreational travel within the province.

As of Friday, health officials said 35 positive tests were linked to community exposure at events in Kelowna’s downtown waterfront district in early July.

Four cases at the Krazy Cherry Fruit Company in Oliver, B.C., are also believed to be linked to the Kelowna outbreak.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide an update Monday on the community exposures in the Okanagan at 3 p.m.