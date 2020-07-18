Kelowna brewery temporarily closes doors because of COVID-19 concerns

Send this page to someone via email

A brewery in the Central Okanagan says it has temporarily closed its doors because of coronavirus concerns.

On Saturday afternoon, Rustic Reel Brewing Company announced on social media that “due to multiple staff members having been to establishments with confirmed COVID-19 cases, we’ve decided to close our doors while all of our staff get tested.”

The brewery is located in the north end of Kelowna, on Vaughn Avenue.

“We take the health of our guests and staff very seriously,” said the Facebook post. “We plan to reopen on Wednesday after we receive our results back and can ensure the safety of everyone.

“Thank you so much for your understanding. It’s heartbreaking to make this decision on a gorgeous sunny day. We can’t wait to reopen for you.”

Global News reached out to the brewery on Saturday about its proactive approach.

Brewery spokesperson Susi Foerg said while no staff members have tested positive, employees have been asked to go home, self-isolate and monitor themselves over the next few days.

“This is precautionary and maybe overboard,” said Foerg, “but everyone is really concerned right now.

“This is our way of making sure all of us are OK before we carry on doing business.”

Also Saturday, another nearby pub announced that due to coronavirus concerns, it was reducing its operating hours.

The Train Station Pub said “your safety alongside our staff’s is our No. 1 importance. Until further notice, we have taken steps by temporarily reducing our hours of operation to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.”

On Friday, a South Okanagan winery near Penticton temporarily closed its doors after learning an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Poplar Grove Winery, on the Naramata Bench near Penticton, said it will be closed until Monday, July 20, after being notified of the positive test on Thursday.

