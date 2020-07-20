Saint John police seize dog, hamster after video of animal abuse goes viral

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John police have seized a dog and a hamster in response to a viral video showing a young woman striking a dog.

The video, which has been reviewed by Global News, was circulating on Facebook and other social media over the weekend.

Global News is not identifying the woman as charges have not been laid and because the Saint John Police Force says the person in the video is a minor.

New Brunswick SPCA says they are also investigating the videos.

One video shows a young woman yelling and striking a dog multiple times. The dog barks in response to being hit.

A second video shows the same individual grabbing the dog, which appears to be a golden retriever, and striking it repeatedly on its head.

The Saint John police issued a statement on Sunday, saying they were looking into the videos but would not confirm anything more at the time.

Jim Hennessy, a spokesperson for the police, confirmed to Global News that the animals had been seized on Monday.

The animals, which Hennessy said appeared to be in good condition, are now in the custody of the New Brunswick SPCA.

“The family is cooperating,” said Hennessy.

— More to come