Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Saint John police seize dog, hamster after video of animal abuse goes viral

By Alexander Quon & Tim Roszell Global News
Saint John Police Force say they have seized two animals after a video showing animal abuse went viral online.
Saint John Police Force say they have seized two animals after a video showing animal abuse went viral online. Andrew Cromwell/Global News

Saint John police have seized a dog and a hamster in response to a viral video showing a young woman striking a dog.

The video, which has been reviewed by Global News, was circulating on Facebook and other social media over the weekend.

Read more: Nova Scotia SPCA seek support for malnourished dog fighting for his life

Global News is not identifying the woman as charges have not been laid and because the Saint John Police Force says the person in the video is a minor.

New Brunswick SPCA says they are also investigating the videos.

One video shows a young woman yelling and striking a dog multiple times. The dog barks in response to being hit.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A second video shows the same individual grabbing the dog, which appears to be a golden retriever, and striking it repeatedly on its head.

Why domestic abuse is behind an increased number of animals needing emergency boarding at SPCA shelters in the Okanagan and rest of B.C.
Why domestic abuse is behind an increased number of animals needing emergency boarding at SPCA shelters in the Okanagan and rest of B.C.

The Saint John police issued a statement on Sunday, saying they were looking into the videos but would not confirm anything more at the time.

Jim Hennessy, a spokesperson for the police, confirmed to Global News that the animals had been seized on Monday.

The animals, which Hennessy said appeared to be in good condition, are now in the custody of the New Brunswick SPCA.

“The family is cooperating,” said Hennessy.

— More to come

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeSaint JohnAnimal CrueltyAnimal AbuseNew Brunswick CrimeSaint John policesaint john police forceViral VideosDog AbuseNew Brunswick SPCANB SPCA
Flyers
More weekly flyers