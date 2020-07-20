Stretch of Guelph’s Eramosa Road to close for construction

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says a major artery out of the downtown core is expected to be blocked off later this month to make way for railway construction.

Eramosa Road, between Woolwich and Arthur streets, is scheduled to close for four days, beginning July 31.

The city said the Guelph Railway Junction is completing emergency maintenance work at the rail crossing next to the Speed River.

Only local traffic will be permitted through the construction area and pedestrians won’t be allowed through.

Guelph Transit routes 12 and 13 will be detoured around the closed-off area.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the second major road closure around the city’s downtown core after the intersection of Woolwich and Macdonell streets was closed for the city’s dining district.

The city said it appreciates the patience and understanding from residents during the construction project.