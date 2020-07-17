Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Guelph’s Riverside Glen seniors’ residence

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 2:42 pm
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Guelph's Riverside Glen.
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Guelph's Riverside Glen. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph’s public health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Village of Riverside Glen seniors’ residence.

The announcement was made on Friday after eight staff members at the facility on Woodlawn Road tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Guelph seniors’ home residents test negative for coronavirus amid outbreak

It’s the second outbreak to hit Riverside Glen during the pandemic after one was declared on April 24 and ended on May 8. Four staff members tested positive for the virus in that incident.

Schlegel Villages owns and operates Riverside Glen and Global News has reached out to them for more information.

This is the second active outbreak in Guelph after a staff member at the Elliott Community tested positive on July 10. Officials say all residents affected by the outbreak have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus: People should ‘appreciate’ the ‘vastly different’ COVID-19 situations in Canada and the U.S. Dr. Njoo says
Coronavirus: People should ‘appreciate’ the ‘vastly different’ COVID-19 situations in Canada and the U.S. Dr. Njoo says

An outbreak is declared when there are one or more confirmed cases within a health facility such as long-term care or retirement home.

Trending Stories

Read more: Guelph city council approves $300K to support business recovery from pandemic

As of Tuesday, Guelph was reporting six new cases for a total of 12 active cases in the city.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

No one is currently being treated in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus CasesGuelphCoronavirus GuelphCOVID 19 GuelphCoronavirus cases GuelphRiverside Glen GuelphRiverside Glen Guelph coronavirusRiverside Glen Guelph COVID-19Schlegel VillagesSchlegel Villages Guelph
Flyers
More weekly flyers