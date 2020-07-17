COVID-19 outbreak declared at Guelph’s Riverside Glen seniors’ residence

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Village of Riverside Glen seniors’ residence.

The announcement was made on Friday after eight staff members at the facility on Woodlawn Road tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

It’s the second outbreak to hit Riverside Glen during the pandemic after one was declared on April 24 and ended on May 8. Four staff members tested positive for the virus in that incident.

Schlegel Villages owns and operates Riverside Glen and Global News has reached out to them for more information.

This is the second active outbreak in Guelph after a staff member at the Elliott Community tested positive on July 10. Officials say all residents affected by the outbreak have tested negative for the coronavirus.

An outbreak is declared when there are one or more confirmed cases within a health facility such as long-term care or retirement home.

As of Tuesday, Guelph was reporting six new cases for a total of 12 active cases in the city.

No one is currently being treated in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

