Guelph, Ont., seniors’ home residents test negative for coronavirus amid outbreak

A Guelph seniors’ home says all of the residents affected by a COVID-19 outbreak have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

A staff member in the Elliott Community‘s long-term care unit tested positive for the virus on July 10 and Guelph’s public health unit declared an outbreak that same day.

The Elliott said on Tuesday that the worker is stable and is self-isolating at home.

“The result is unfortunate and comes in spite of our thorough and proactive response to the global COVID-19 pandemic,” CEO Michelle Karker said in a statement.

The Elliott said all residents in the affected area and all staff who came in contact with the worker were tested.

As of Tuesday, all residents who were tested have received negative results, while the staff who have received their results have also tested negative.

The Elliott said it is still awaiting a couple of results from staff members.

All outdoor patio visits for residents in the affected area have been suspended since the outbreak was declared and all staff will be tested again on July 21 as per outbreak measures that have been implemented.

The Elliott said the home is operating with enhanced protections for residents and staff, which includes enhanced cleaning of common areas and high-touch surfaces.

The outbreak at the facility on Metcalfe Street is Guelph’s first since one was declared over at Guelph Lake Commons on May 27.

As of Tuesday morning, Guelph was reporting eight active cases in the city and no one in the hospital with coronavirus symptoms.

During the pandemic, there have been 219 total confirmed cases and 11 deaths in Guelph.

Ontario reported 111 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 36,950. The death toll in the province has risen to 2,723, as one new death was reported.

Meanwhile, 32,785 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19.