Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Indigenous people especially ‘vulnerable’ to coronavirus pandemic, WHO warns

By Stephanie Nebehay and Michael Shields Reuters
Coronavirus: Indigenous communities especially at risk to COVID-19, warns WHO
WATCH: Coronavirus: Indigenous communities especially at risk to COVID-19, warns WHO

Indigenous communities comprising half a million people around the world are especially vulnerable to the new coronavirus pandemic due to often poor living conditions, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday.

Director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that as of July 6, there were more than 70,000 cases reported among indigenous peoples in the Americas, with more than 2,000 deaths.

“Indigenous peoples often have a high burden of poverty, unemployment, malnutrition and both communicable and non-communicable diseases, making them more vulnerable to COVID-19 and its severe outcomes,” he told a virtual briefing from the U.N. agency’s headquarters in Geneva.

Coronavirus: FSIN wants to see urgent action on COVID-19 for remote communities
Coronavirus: FSIN wants to see urgent action on COVID-19 for remote communities

Read more: Canada’s Indigenous leaders say more help is needed as COVID-19 outbreaks rise

Story continues below advertisement

“WHO is deeply concerned about the impact of the virus on indigenous peoples in the Americas, which remains the current epicentre of the pandemic.”

Trending Stories

Most recently, at least six cases have been detected among the Nahua people in the Peruvian Amazon, Tedros noted.

The WHO boss urged nations to take all necessary health precautions, with special emphasis on contact tracing, to try and curb the COVID-19 disease’s spread. “We do not have to wait for a vaccine. We have to save lives now,” he said.

Global infections stand at more than 14.5 million, according to a Reuters tally, with more than 600,000 deaths.

Coronavirus outbreak: Feds commit another $650 million to help Indigenous communities
Coronavirus outbreak: Feds commit another $650 million to help Indigenous communities

The WHO welcomed news that AstraZeneca’s experimental vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers.

Story continues below advertisement

The vaccine, called AZD1222 and under development by AstraZeneca and scientists at Britain’s Oxford University, did not prompt any serious side effects and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal.

“We congratulate our colleagues for the progress they have made,” said WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan at the same online briefing. “This is a positive result, but there is a long way to go … We now need to move to large-scale trials.”

© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19World Health Organizationindigenous peoplewho coronavirusTedros Adhanom GhebreyesusIndigenous communities coronavirusIndigenous people coronavirusindigenous people vulnerable coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers