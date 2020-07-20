Princess Beatrice wears the Queen’s dress, tiara in wedding photos

Send this page to someone via email

Princess Beatrice said “I do” in a private wedding ceremony on Friday wearing the Queen‘s tiara and dress.

The Royal Family took to Twitter to share photos of her wedding the following day. The happy couple smiles at each other, walks hand-in-hand and peeks around the chapel doors during the ceremony that the family says was in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Aside from it being a particularly buzzy royal wedding, fans were over the moon for Beatrice’s outfit, which was a nod to her grandmother’s, the Queen’s, own wedding day.

Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947. pic.twitter.com/LEXLdsSlW1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

The 31-year-old wore the diamond fringe tiara, the same one the Queen wore when she and Prince Philip got married in 1947.

She also donned a slightly altered version of the Queen’s own dress, a vintage Norman Hartnell gown the monarch first wore to the opening of Parliament and State Dinner in Rome in the 1960s, and again to the Lawrence of Arabia premiere in 1962.

According to the tweet, the couple was married at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor. Both her mother and father, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, live there, despite being divorced.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot at the Royal Lodge in Windsor on Friday. @RoyalFamily / Twitter

The pair tied the knot with close family, including the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Andrew, in attendance.

Beatrice was originally scheduled to marry the Italian property developer on May 29 at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace. However, the reception was cancelled in March due to coronavirus concerns.

Queen Elizabeth planned to host the reception in the gardens at Buckingham Palace. However, all garden parties were cancelled indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! #JustMarried #RoyalWedding The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July. pic.twitter.com/1WMW1nUQ0q — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

Beatrice’s wedding was months in the making, delayed several times by the coronavirus pandemic and renewed interest in her father’s longtime friendship with the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The couple were engaged in September 2019, but their wedding plans weren’t announced until February.

Prince Andrew was also noticeably absent from Beatrice’s engagement party in December 2019.

— With files from Global News’ Meghan Collie

