Ontario reports 135 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; total cases top 37,700

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario reported 135 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 37,739.

“Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

A total of 33,513 cases are considered resolved.

“Yesterday, the province processed nearly 21,000 tests,” Elliott added.

One new death was also announced on Monday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,752.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

17,483 people are male

19,973 people are female

1,980 people are 19 and under

11,352 people are 20 to 39

11,413 people are 40 to 59

6,981 people are 60 to 79

6,006 people are 80 and over

More to come.

2:57 Remembering those lost during the coronavirus pandemic in Canada Remembering those lost during the coronavirus pandemic in Canada

Story continues below advertisement