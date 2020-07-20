Menu

Health

Ontario reports 135 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; total cases top 37,700

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 10:35 am
Toronto mayor calls on province to implement additional safety measures for Stage 3 reopening
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Mayor John Tory is asking the Ford government to impose additional safety measures including mandatory masks at bars and restaurants for Stage 3 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Morganne Campbell has more in this report.

Ontario reported 135 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 37,739.

“Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

A total of 33,513 cases are considered resolved.

Read more: Early results find U.K. coronavirus vaccine ‘safe and induces an immune reaction’

“Yesterday, the province processed nearly 21,000 tests,” Elliott added.

One new death was also announced on Monday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,752.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

  • 17,483 people are male
  • 19,973 people are female
  • 1,980 people are 19 and under
  • 11,352 people are 20 to 39
  • 11,413 people are 40 to 59
  • 6,981 people are 60 to 79
  • 6,006 people are 80 and over

More to come. 

