Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Remaining Ontario regions to move to Stage 3 Friday, except Toronto, Peel, Windsor: sources

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 10:31 am
Toronto mayor calls on province to implement additional safety measures for Stage 3 reopening
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Mayor John Tory is asking the Ford government to impose additional safety measures including mandatory masks at bars and restaurants for Stage 3 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Morganne Campbell has more in this report.

Government sources have confirmed to Global News that Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex will not move to Stage 3 on Friday while the remaining Ontario regions will amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex were also the last three regions to move on to Stage 2.

Read more: Ontario reopening Stage 3: Gathering limit increasing as indoor dining, gyms permitted to reopen

The decision, according to the sources, was made due to three regions continuing to battle spikes in coronavirus cases.

The following are the regions in the province that can enter Stage 3 on Friday, July 24 at 12:01 a.m.:

  • York Region
  • Durham Region
  • Halton Region
  • Hamilton
  • Niagara Region
  • Haldimand-Norfolk
  • Lambton

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In Stage 3, gathering limits will increase to a maximum of 50 people when indoors and a maximum of 100 outdoors.

Story continues below advertisement

The government said individuals will still be required to maintain physical distancing with people from outside of their social circle, which remains capped at 10 people.

Trending Stories

The increase in the gathering limit applies only to regions entering Stage 3. This differs from when the province entered Stage 2 on June 12 and the limit increase applied to the entire province, even in areas that weren’t initially moving ahead with further reopening.

Read more: What you can and cannot do in Ontario amid Stage 3 of reopening

As part of Stage 3, indoor dining (except for buffet operations) will be permitted to resume at restaurants and bars. Gyms will be permitted to reopen with strict measures in place.

As of Sunday, Ontario has 37,604 cases and 2,751 total deaths.

More to come.

With files from Ryan Rocca

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOntario Stage 3Peel Region Stage 3Toronto Stage 3Windsor-Essex Stage 3
Flyers
More weekly flyers