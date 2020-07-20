Remaining Ontario regions to move to Stage 3 Friday, except Toronto, Peel, Windsor: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Government sources have confirmed to Global News that Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex will not move to Stage 3 on Friday while the remaining Ontario regions will amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex were also the last three regions to move on to Stage 2.

The decision, according to the sources, was made due to three regions continuing to battle spikes in coronavirus cases.

The following are the regions in the province that can enter Stage 3 on Friday, July 24 at 12:01 a.m.:

York Region

Durham Region

Halton Region

Hamilton

Niagara Region

Haldimand-Norfolk

Lambton

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In Stage 3, gathering limits will increase to a maximum of 50 people when indoors and a maximum of 100 outdoors.

Story continues below advertisement

The government said individuals will still be required to maintain physical distancing with people from outside of their social circle, which remains capped at 10 people.

The increase in the gathering limit applies only to regions entering Stage 3. This differs from when the province entered Stage 2 on June 12 and the limit increase applied to the entire province, even in areas that weren’t initially moving ahead with further reopening.

Read more: What you can and cannot do in Ontario amid Stage 3 of reopening

As part of Stage 3, indoor dining (except for buffet operations) will be permitted to resume at restaurants and bars. Gyms will be permitted to reopen with strict measures in place.

As of Sunday, Ontario has 37,604 cases and 2,751 total deaths.

More to come.

—With files from Ryan Rocca

Story continues below advertisement