Canada

Raptors have a message for around 650K Americans living in Canada: register to vote

By Lori Ewing The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2020 9:23 pm
The Canadian and American flags are seen on top of the Peace Arch is at the Canada/USA border in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020.
The Canadian and American flags are seen on top of the Peace Arch is at the Canada/USA border in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

There are about 650,000 Americans living in Canada, and according to Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse “hardly any of them vote.”

When racial unrest erupted in the United States several weeks ago, NBA coaches and players quickly came together to brainstorm ideas to help in the fight against racial and social injustice.

Read more: Toronto Raptors guard VanVleet says people ‘fed up’ with racism and discrimination

One of the Raptors’ initiatives was a social media campaign to urge Americans living north of the border to vote in November’s U.S. presidential election.

“We thought we could use our platform with the Raptors and make awareness to it, and actually show people how simple it is (to register and vote), tell them what the website is, and kind of keep that message now,” Nurse said.

“Talk about me personally, I would have said when I was younger maybe that I didn’t know how to do (vote), didn’t like either candidate, didn’t think my vote counted enough, whatever, all those excuses — it’s time I think for everybody to exercise their right and we’re happy to help promote it.”

Trending Stories

Nurse, who’s lived in four different countries — United States, Canada, England and Belgium — said he’s a typical example of people living abroad.

Read more: Here’s what Kanye West would need to do to run for U.S. president

“I haven’t exercised my right to vote enough over the years. There’s no excuses anymore, so get out there and show people how to do it and pave the way,” Nurse said.

The public service announcement, released Saturday night, features Raptors coaches and players directing Americans to the website FVAP.gov to register for an absentee ballot.

“It’s a simple process. . . and it gives you the opportunity to make your voice heard even when you’re living in Canada,” assistant coach Jim Sann tells viewers.

Register to VOTE!

A major theme of the NBA restart has been about amplifying social and racial justice messages.

Nurse said police and voter reform were two of the main themes that have come out of player and coach discussions.

Three NBA teams — Atlanta, Detroit and Milwaukee — have offered their arenas as polling stations for the Nov. 3 election.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
