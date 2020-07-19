Menu

Entertainment

B.C.’s Shambhala postpones virtual music fest amid sex assault allegations

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 19, 2020 3:36 pm
The Shambhala Music Festival in B.C.'s West Kootenays draws more than 10,000 attendees every summer.
A popular B.C. electronic music festival has hit pause on its upcoming virtual event and is reviewing its policies as it grapples with allegations of sexual assault.

The annual Shambhala Music Festival in Salmo, B.C., had taken the 2020 event online due to the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Swedish music festivals hit with dozens of rape, sexual assault reports

Multiple women have come forward on social media in the last week with allegations of sexual assault and harassment against U.K. artist Billy Kenny.

One of the women says she and another woman reported Kenny to Shambhala three years ago, but that the festival continued to book him.

Story continues below advertisement

Kenny responded to one of the initial allegations, according to reports in several music publications, but has since deleted all of his social media accounts.

Shambhala removed Kenny from its virtual festival lineup last Monday, but following a barrage of new allegations, announced it was postponing the virtual festival and issued an apology on Saturday.

“In light of the allegations against past and present artists on our performance roster, we recognize that forms of sexual violence exist in our society and we take accountability for the role festivals play in this,” reads the statement.

“We would like to offer our sincerest apologizes to all of those affected and thank those who displayed the courage to speak out.”

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers said they would make several immediate steps, including “extensive background checks for artists and a zero-tolerance policy for assault of any kind.”

The festival is also pledging better staff training on consent, allegations of sexual violence, and the conduct of assault and harassment investigations “to ensure every claim reaches the appropriate festival officials.”

Read more: OPP investigating 2 reported sexual assaults at music festival in Little Current, Ont.

“We know that these actions won’t reduce the trauma felt by anyone who has experienced sexual violence, but we move forward with a commitment to dismantle rape culture,” reads the statement.

Organizers said they were also pausing the festival’s social media activity while staff review their code of conduct.

It’s not clear if or when the July 23-25 event will be rescheduled.

