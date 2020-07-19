B.C.’s Shambhala postpones virtual music fest amid sex assault allegations

Send this page to someone via email

A popular B.C. electronic music festival has hit pause on its upcoming virtual event and is reviewing its policies as it grapples with allegations of sexual assault.

The annual Shambhala Music Festival in Salmo, B.C., had taken the 2020 event online due to the novel coronavirus.

Multiple women have come forward on social media in the last week with allegations of sexual assault and harassment against U.K. artist Billy Kenny.

One of the women says she and another woman reported Kenny to Shambhala three years ago, but that the festival continued to book him.

After careful consideration, Shambhala Music Festival has removed Billy Kenny from the Shambhala at Home Digital Stream Event. We take any allegations of assault, whether it be physical, verbal or sexual, very seriously and we do not condone that behaviour in any way. pic.twitter.com/wOpx34HgzL — Shambhala Music Festival (@shambhala_mf) July 14, 2020

Kenny responded to one of the initial allegations, according to reports in several music publications, but has since deleted all of his social media accounts.

Shambhala removed Kenny from its virtual festival lineup last Monday, but following a barrage of new allegations, announced it was postponing the virtual festival and issued an apology on Saturday.

“In light of the allegations against past and present artists on our performance roster, we recognize that forms of sexual violence exist in our society and we take accountability for the role festivals play in this,” reads the statement.

“We would like to offer our sincerest apologizes to all of those affected and thank those who displayed the courage to speak out.”

Important update regarding harm reduction and Shambhala at Home 👇 pic.twitter.com/jn6q971Z5j — Shambhala Music Festival (@shambhala_mf) July 17, 2020

Organizers said they would make several immediate steps, including “extensive background checks for artists and a zero-tolerance policy for assault of any kind.”

The festival is also pledging better staff training on consent, allegations of sexual violence, and the conduct of assault and harassment investigations “to ensure every claim reaches the appropriate festival officials.”

“We know that these actions won’t reduce the trauma felt by anyone who has experienced sexual violence, but we move forward with a commitment to dismantle rape culture,” reads the statement.

Organizers said they were also pausing the festival’s social media activity while staff review their code of conduct.

It’s not clear if or when the July 23-25 event will be rescheduled.