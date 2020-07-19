New Brunswick reporting 1 new case of COVID-19, now 4 active cases in the province

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, moving the number of active cases in the province to four.

The province’s department of health said that the new case is an individual between the ages of 50 and 59 in the Fredericton region.

The new case is a close contact with a recently confirmed case related to travel. The individual is self-isolating.

As of Sunday, there have been 169 confirmed cases of the virus in New Brunswick; 163 people have recovered and two people have died.

There are currently no people in hospital as a result of the virus.

The province has conducted 48,808 tests as of Sunday.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

