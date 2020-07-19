Grieving N.B. mother asks public to help find man wanted for murder in son’s death

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of Nathan Gallant, the 29-year-old who was stabbed to death last week in Saint John, N.B., is pleading for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for murder in connection with the attack.

Diana Hachey says she’s been “going through hell” and unable to sleep since her son died on July 8 at the Saint John Regional Hospital.

“He did not have to die,” said Hachey. “He was very kind.”

“My son was stabbed six times in the stomach and it took a while for the ambulance to get there,” she said. “When he got to the hospital they had tried to give Nathan some blood transfusions but it was too late, he had lost too much blood.”

Gallant died on July 8th after he was rushed to Saint John Regional Hospital in NB suffering from stab wounds to his abdomen. His mother is now making a desperate plea for anyone with information on Gamblin's whereabouts to contact the police. pic.twitter.com/3qyYWiSMaB — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) July 18, 2020

Two days after her son died, New Brunswick RCMP declared Gallant’s death a homicide and that Gamblin was a person of interest. Then on Wednesday, police laid second-degree murder charges against Gamblin and issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Gamblin has yet to be located and the grieving mother is now making a plea for anyone who knows where the suspect might be to contact police.

“I want justice for my son,” she said. “This guy (the suspect) has ruined many lives.”

At this point, Hachey says she doesn’t have a lot of information from the police.

RCMP confirmed Saturday that officers are actively searching for the suspect but wouldn’t give any more details, saying the investigation is still in its early stages.

“It seems like any little bit of information we get is painful, but I would like more information,” she said.

The RCMP are asking anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers and remind the public that it is an offence under the Criminal Code for anyone to assist or help a person who has been involved in a crime.

Anyone who sees Gamblin is advised not to approach him but to call police immediately.