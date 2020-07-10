Menu

Crime

Police seek person of interest in connection with Saint John-area stabbing death

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted July 10, 2020 3:27 pm
New Brunswick RCMP

A 20-year-old man is considered a person of interest in connection with a man’s stabbing death in the Saint John, N.B., area on Wednesday.

New Brunswick RCMP say they are looking to speak with 20-year-old Tyler Gamblin in relation to the death of 29-year-old Nathan Gallant.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating death of 29-year-old man in Fairfield, N.B. as suspicious

Police say Gallant was found badly injured along the side of the road on Route 825 at around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in Fairfield.

Gallant was suffering from stab wounds, according to police, and was sent to the Saint John Regional Hospital where he later died.

His death was deemed a homicide.

READ MORE: Man dead after police-involved shooting in Eastern Passage

Tyler Gamblin is described as about five-foot-ten, 155 pounds with slim build. He has brown hair that is shaved shorter on the sides and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Tyler Gamblin is asked to contact Major Crimes.
New Brunswick RCMP

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyler Gamblin, or that may assist in the ongoing investigation, is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-7267 (RCMP).

