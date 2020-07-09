Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating death of 29-year-old man in Fairfield, N.B. as suspicious

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 12:57 pm
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Saint John as suspicious.

Police said on July 8 at about 6:40 p.m., RCMP officers responded to an area along Route 825 in Fairfield, N.B.

“A 29-year-old man was located badly injured along the roadside, having suffered stab wounds,” police said in a statement released on Thursday.

He was transported to the Saint John Regional Hospital where he later died, according to the RCMP.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be conducted. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-7267 (RCMP). Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
