RCMP investigating death of 29-year-old man in Fairfield, N.B. as suspicious

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Saint John as suspicious.

Police said on July 8 at about 6:40 p.m., RCMP officers responded to an area along Route 825 in Fairfield, N.B.

“A 29-year-old man was located badly injured along the roadside, having suffered stab wounds,” police said in a statement released on Thursday.

He was transported to the Saint John Regional Hospital where he later died, according to the RCMP.

