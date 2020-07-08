Police still trying to locate driver involved in fatal Hubley crash

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re still trying to figure out who was driving the vehicle that was involved in a crash in Hubley, N.S., early Tuesday morning that left a 28-year-old man dead.

The crash along St. Margaret’s Bay Road was reported just after 5 a.m. after a witness heard a loud bang.

Police say they arrived to find a man crouching in a wooded area near the vehicle. The 28-year-old man from Howie Centre in Cape Breton has been identified as Corey Richard Patrick Blinkhorn.

Police initially planned to charge Blinkhorn with impaired driving causing death, but on Wednesday said they’re still working towards determining the identity of the driver.

The new information, police said, came from witnesses who came forward Tuesday evening.

Blinkhorn appeared in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and four counts of breach of conditions.

He remains in police custody.

This portion of St. Margaret’s Bay Road remains closed at this hour. No word yet on the severity of the crash or any injuries. @globalhalifax https://t.co/AzgVp6WEsW pic.twitter.com/pGxw4fi73R — Ashley Field (@AshleyJVField) July 7, 2020

The crash resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man who was living in Halifax. His identity has not been released.

On Tuesday, police said officers at the scene obtained information that there may have been three other passengers in the vehicle. Police said they are concerned for their well-being and want to ensure they receive the medical treatment they require.

Officers also received information that two women, one of whom was driving a black VW Jetta, came to the scene before police arrival and then left.

Police are still looking to speak to these people to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash or the identities of those involved is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.