Halifax man faces charges over allegedly possessing stolen vehicle, trafficking cocaine: RCMP

A Halifax man is facing multiple charges after RCMP officers from the Barrington and Shelburne Detachments stopped a vehicle on Highway 103 last week.

On July 2, officers stopped a vehicle travelling at 165 km/h, RCMP said in a news release.

Police determined that the vehicle they stopped had been reported stolen from Hants County.

The driver was arrested and was found to be in possession of a significant quantity of cocaine, police say.

Ian Huskins, 39, of Halifax was held by police overnight before appearing in court in Shelburne, N.S., on July 3.

Huskins is facing the following charges under Canada’s Criminal Code:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Three counts of failure to comply with release conditions

Huskins is also facing multiple charges under a number of provincial acts.

Stunting

Operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s licence

Illegal possession of liquor

Huskins is next scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on July 8.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.