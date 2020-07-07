Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Halifax man faces charges over allegedly possessing stolen vehicle, trafficking cocaine: RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 1:37 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

A Halifax man is facing multiple charges after RCMP officers from the Barrington and Shelburne Detachments stopped a vehicle on Highway 103 last week.

On July 2, officers stopped a vehicle travelling at 165 km/h, RCMP said in a news release.

Read more: Halifax police arrest man after attempt to flee from officers

Police determined that the vehicle they stopped had been reported stolen from Hants County.

The driver was arrested and was found to be in possession of a significant quantity of cocaine, police say.

Ian Huskins, 39, of Halifax was held by police overnight before appearing in court in Shelburne, N.S., on July 3.

Trending Stories

Huskins is facing the following charges under Canada’s Criminal Code:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Possession of a stolen vehicle
  • Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • Three counts of failure to comply with release conditions
Growing concern about crime and disorder in downtown Vancouver
Growing concern about crime and disorder in downtown Vancouver

Huskins is also facing multiple charges under a number of provincial acts.

  • Stunting
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s licence
  • Illegal possession of liquor

Huskins is next scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on July 8.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPHalifaxNova Scotia RCMPStolen VehicleNova Scotia CrimeCocaine Trafficking
Flyers
More weekly flyers