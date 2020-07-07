Man charged with impaired driving after fatal crash near Hubley, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax District RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hubley, N.S., on Tuesday that has left one person dead.

Police said the caller heard a loud bang and called 911 to report the collision in the area of 3618 St. Margaret’s Bay Road at around 5:02 a.m

“When police arrived on scene, they found a man crouching in a wooded area near the vehicle,” RCMP said in a statement.

“He was showing signs of impairment by alcohol and was arrested. He required medical treatment and was taken to hospital by EHS for treatment of his injuries.” Tweet This

According to police, the 28-year-old man from Cape Breton provided blood samples to police at the hospital and is currently in RCMP custody.

Story continues below advertisement

He is facing a number of charges, including impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police said additional charges are expected to be laid as the investigation continues.

“One deceased victim was located in the vehicle. First responders were attempting to extricate him from the vehicle, however he died at the scene,” said the RCMP.

2:17 Third serious crash in two months on stretch of Hwy. 28 Third serious crash in two months on stretch of Hwy. 28

The deceased is a 28-year-old man who had been living in Halifax, according to police.

RCMP officers at the scene also said that there may have been three other passengers in the vehicle.

“Police are concerned for their well-being and want to ensure they receive the medical treatment they require. In addition, police are asking them to come forward, to assist with the investigation,” RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Halifax police arrest man after attempt to flee from officers

According to authorities, it’s also believed that two females, one of whom was driving a black VW Jetta, came to the scene before police arrived, and then left the area.

Investigators said they want to speak to these people to help with the investigation. Halifax District RCMP can be contacted at 902-490-5020.