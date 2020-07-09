Menu

Crime

RCMP charge man following alleged assault at Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
RCMP have charged a man following an alleged assault at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.
kali9 / iStock

A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a peace officer at the border between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick on Wednesday night.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said police responded to a report of assault just before 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Police still trying to locate driver involved in fatal Hubley crash

Clarke said a man from east Amherst was arrested and charged with assault and breach of conditions.

He was released following the arrest and is due in court on Aug. 12.

Clarke said the alleged incident was a verbal dispute that turned physical but could not confirm whether the peace officer was injured or taken to hospital.

