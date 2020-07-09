Menu

Crime

Man dead after police-involved shooting in Eastern Passage

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Nova Scotia RCMP on the scene at Howard Avenue in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Nova Scotia RCMP on the scene at Howard Avenue in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Jeremy Keefe/Global News

A man is dead as a result of a police-involved shooting in Eastern Passage, N.S., a neighbour has confirmed to Global News.

Few details have been released, but the neighbour tells Global News the man was on his doorstop of a home on Howard Avenue with a pistol in his hand.

When police told him to put the weapon down, he refused and was shot, according to the neighbour.

Nova Scotia RCMP would not confirm the incident, but said there is no threat to public safety.

Trending Stories

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has confirmed they have been called to investigate the incident, but currently have no other details at this time.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

More to come. 

