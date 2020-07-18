Weather advisory in effect for possible funnel clouds in Saskatoon area

Send this page to someone via email

A weather advisory has been issued for several areas in central and northern Saskatchewan warning of the potential development of funnel clouds.

Environment Canada issued the advisory Saturday at 12:17 p.m. CST for the following areas:

Hudson Bay including Porcupine Plain

Kamsack including Canora, Preceeville

City of Saskatoon

Prince Albert including Shellbrook, Spiritwood and Duck Lake

Melfort including Tisdale, Nipawin, Carrot River

Martensville and Warman including Wadena, Lanigan and Foam Lake

Meadow Lake including Big River, Green Lake, Pierceland

The Battlefords including Unity, Maidstone and St. Walburg

The advisory remains in effect throughout the day. Further alerts will be issued should conditions change.

The agency says conditions are currently favourable for the development of funnel clouds throughout the day.

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado,” said Environment Canada on its website.

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage, says Environment Canada, but they can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, people are advised to take shelter.

“These funnel clouds usually appear with little to no warning,” says the agency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

