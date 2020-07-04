Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Multiple tornadoes touch down in southwest Saskatchewan

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Environment Canada confirms tornado touched down near Glenbain, Sask.
WATCH: Environment Canada has confirmed that a tornado touched down near Glenbain, Sask on Saturday, July 4 at around 4:30 p.m.

Environment Canada says two tornadoes touched down in southwest Saskatchewan on Saturday.

The weather agency confirmed the first tornado occurred at around 4:30 p.m. CST in the area of Glenbain and Kincaid.

Read more: Tornado warnings removed for parts of northern Ontario

“It was on the ground for quite a while,” says Alysa Pederson, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The storm was moving southeast at around 20 km/h.

“It was part of a textbook-style supercell thunderstorm,” Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said.

Tornado touches down in southern Saskatchewan
Tornado touches down in southern Saskatchewan

The second tornado was spotted just south of Assiniboia at around 6:20 p.m., says Pederson. According to Pederson, the tornado was “a little more brief” than the first one.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada has yet to confirm the second tornado as it awaits information on damage. An official update will be provided later Sunday.

The strength of the tornadoes remains unknown at this time.

Video shows tornado north of Meyronne
Video shows tornado north of Meyronne

Kim and Spring Rankin were watching the storm roll in on their acreage in Lafleche when they saw the first tornado.

The couple were taken pictures at the edge of their driveway as they saw the storm produce multiple funnel clouds.

“We were talking to the neighbour and suddenly it got a little bigger, and I thought, interesting, we better watch what we’re doing here just in case we have to run into the house,” Kim Rankin said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Spring says she was getting scared, but was also inquisitive as to what was going to happen.

Trending Stories

“I said I would have taken wind, hail and rain any day over the tornado,” Spring said. “We just thank God that everything was OK and worked out all right.”

Damage has been reported in multiple areas across southwest Saskatchewan

Hail damage and flooding has been reported in Assiniboia, according to the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada is asking anyone who has experienced damage to send it to skstorm@canada.ca or call 1 (800) 234-0484, as it’s people’s reports that help the agency confirm tornadoes.

“Especially when tornadoes happen in an area that are less populated, like these were,” Pederson said.

Tornado warnings were issued in multiple rural municipalities Saturday, including:

  • Wood River, including Laflech, Woodrow and Melaval
  • Stonehenge, including Limerick and Congress
  • Willow Bunch, including St. Victor
  • Excel, including Viceroy Ormiston and Verwood
  • Lake of the Rivers, including Assiniboia

The tornado warnings ended as of 7 p.m. Saturday, but severe thunderstorms persisted throughout the night.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TornadoCongressTornado WarningAssiniboiaSOUTHERN SASKATCHEWANsask stormSaskatchewan tornadoGravelbourgLaflecheExcelwoodrowkinkaidLimerickSask tornadoesassiniboia tornadoGlenbain tornadotornado touched downtornado touched down saskatchewanViceroy Ormiston
Flyers
More weekly flyers