Tornado warnings issued for parts of northern Ontario

Tornado warnings have been issued for parts of northern Ontario on Saturday evening.

Environment Canada’s weather alert says there is a tornado warning in effect for Fraserdale – Pledger Lake as well as Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake as of 6:59 p.m. ET.

Affected locations include Island Falls.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the website says. “Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could possibly result in a tornado, according to the website, with damaging wind, large hail and intense rainfall also a possibility.

“This dangerous thunderstorm is located 9 kilometres northeast of Brownrigg, moving southeast at 55 km/h,” the website says. “Radar signature shows rotation for a possible tornado.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information becomes available.