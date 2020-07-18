Edmonton project commemorates Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton couple has been working on a unique project to raise awareness around Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

Steve and Heather Fryer are participating in Project Change. Heather is a photographer and digital artist who has created a series of images to raise support for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

“I just wanted to get my art out there and also get the awareness out there to show and say that something needs to change,” Heather said.

“We’ve been watching this on the news … wondering why more hasn’t happened,” Steve said. “So when the opportunity came for us to get involved, we were more than happy to get involved.”

The couple connected and collaborated with Every Woman Empowered founder Shawna Serniak. Money raised from the project will go towards the organization’s endowment fund through the Edmonton Community Foundation.

“(Shawna) left it all on me to come up with my idea, my look,” Heather said. “Some of them it took a couple days of just thinking of how I was going to do it, and then it would take days, weeks of editing to get it the way I want.”

The funds raised will be used to create roadside memorial plaques of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

The images were unveiled Saturday at the Old Strathcona Arts Emporium on Whyte Avenue.

