Two men stabbed in Montreal’s Ville-Marie area Friday night, early Saturday

Two separate and similar incidents took place close to 12 hours apart around the same area of Ville-Marie on Friday night and Saturday morning.

A man was stabbed in the upper body early Saturday morning in a parking lot at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Saint-Hubert streets.

Montreal police say they responded to a call at 7:55 a.m. where they found a 55-year-old injured man.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Comtois, the victim was transported to hospital.

As of Saturday afternoon, authorities aren’t fearing for his life. The incident occurred following an altercation between two people.

A canine unit was also deployed to the site where a security perimeter was set up.

Police do not have any information on whether any arrests have been made.

Another altercation

A 38-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation near De Maisonneuve street and Saint-Hubert Friday night.

At around 7 p.m. police officers located a man seriously injured in the upper body in the Ville-Marie area around Place Emilie Gamelin.

The victim was brought to the hospital, according to Comtois; authorities aren’t fearing for his life either.