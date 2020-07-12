Montreal man, 48, stabbed in daytime attack

Send this page to someone via email

A 48-year-old man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon in Montreal’s Plateau—Mont-Royal area in what could have been a drug deal gone wrong.

According to Montreal Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, the 3:20 stabbing took place on Jeanne-Mance street near Sherbrooke Street.

The victim was injured in the upper body and transported to the hospital. Authorities are waiting for an update on the man’s condition.

READ MORE: 67-year-old woman found unconscious in Westmount early Sunday

The 32-year-old suspect fled the scene but was intercepted and arrested at the corner of University and Milton, a few blocks away from the scene.

Investigators have been called to the scene to determine the exact circumstances of the event, but Chèvrefils said an illegal drug transaction may have been a factor.

Story continues below advertisement

Police erected a security perimeter, closing access to Durocher street, University street and Jeanne-Mance between Sherbrooke and Milton.

A canine unit is also on-site to help police investigate.