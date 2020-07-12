67-year-old woman found unconscious in Westmount early Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Early Sunday, Montreal Police were called to the scene of a 67-year-old woman found unconscious in Westmount.

At around 2 a.m., passersby found found the woman on the ground on Ste-Catherine Street between Atwater and Wood avenues.

READ MORE: Driver in hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Montreal

According to Montreal Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

Police are unsure about the conditions surrounding the event.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances.

Story continues below advertisement