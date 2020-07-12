Menu

Canada

67-year-old woman found unconscious in Westmount early Sunday

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted July 12, 2020 11:41 am
Montreal police are investigating a woman was found unconscious in Westmount at 2 a.m. Sunday July 12, 2020.
Montreal police are investigating a woman was found unconscious in Westmount at 2 a.m. Sunday July 12, 2020. Global News files

Early Sunday, Montreal Police were called to the scene of a 67-year-old woman found unconscious in Westmount.

At around 2 a.m., passersby found found the woman on the ground on Ste-Catherine Street between Atwater and Wood avenues.

According to Montreal Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

Police are unsure about the conditions surrounding the event.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances.

